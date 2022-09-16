Cougar sightings continue, WDFW says no cougar found

YAKIMA, Wash. - Over the last two weeks, cougar sightings have continued to be reported in the Yakima area. Since the original cougar sighting reported on September 5 at Randall Park, more reports have been made in the same location and in Terrace Heights. The Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife (WDFW) said during the investigations into the reports, no cougar was found.
According to Sergeant Brian Fulton with Fish and Wildlife Police, they used dogs and looked for tracks and no cougar scent was detected.
"It is hard to say after the fact what happened but some of those cases we could tell by tracks that were left where the sighting was or tracks that the reporting party saw and we were able to identify those were not from a cougar," Sgt. Fulton said.
In one case, the tracks found belonged to a bird.
Cougar sightings are common in Yakima County, mostly in the Yakima and Selah area among the brush. This year, 44 cougar sightings were reported to WDFW in the county. Sgt. Fulton said that is a pretty normal number.
Cougars are generally animals that like to be alone so Sgt. Fulton said it is strange to have multiple sightings at Randall Park where a lot of people hang out.
"A cougar that ends up in an area like that is an animal that's just maybe taken a wrong turn or has been pushed out of its normal habitat potentially by another cougar," Sgt. Fulton said.
Rumors have circulated social media saying that the cougar population grew and that's why there has been so many sightings. The Regional Wildlife Program Manager for WDFW Ross Huffman said that's likely not true.
Washington's Cougar population isn't tracked annually because with cougars' behavior patterns that can be difficult. WDFW has an estimated population for the state's population and Huffman said the number doesn't change much from year to year.
"Changes would come from changes in their primary food source like deer, other small mammals, or some type of disease or something like that would cause a change but there's no indication of anything like that," Huffman said.
He added that there is no reason to panic over the cougar sightings and that people are probably just more aware and reporting them because of the recent media coverage.
Again, none of the sightings in the last two weeks have been confirmed. I spoke with Randall Park-goers Friday morning to see if the rumors of sightings scare them at all or if they believe there is a cougar in the area. Most of the people I spoke to said no.
A park visitor from Florida Sam Dickens said he was at the park earlier this week during a sighting and never saw a cougar.
"Fish and Wildlife came, the police came with dogs and they were tracking something but they didn't actually say what it was or if they saw a cougar but that's what everybody was saying but I don't think anyone saw the cougar," Dickens said.
He added that he isn't worried about a cougar being in the park.
If you do find yourself in a situation where you see a cougar, if you or someone else is in danger call 911. If you are in a safe location, try to get photos or video and report it to WDFW.
If you find yourself face to face with a cougar, don't run away because it may chase you. You should try to make yourself look bigger and make lots of noise.
