PASCO, WA - If you're a Coug, you may be interested in a program that works as a business network meant to help connect WSU alumni with each other.

Cougs First is a network of Cougar-owned and managed businesses. The idea behind it is to encourage alumni to think about the businesses of their fellow Cougs for any products or services they might need.

We spoke with the owners of the family-run Gordon Estate Winery in Pasco, who also happen to have three generations of Cougs in their family.

Katie Nelson is a WSU graduate from 1998, and tells us they have been a part of this network since it began over seven years ago. She also says this program has helped her easily connect with others from her alma mater.

Cougs First also throws special events to give alumni an opportunity to network face to face.

"There's a lot of momentum behind it; WSU alumni are very loyal and they're loyal to each other and it's just something that we all have in common," Nelson said. "It's easy to support your fellow alumni, it's a good network to be a part of."

They just hosted their seventh annual trade show in Seattle, and coming up they will be hosting their second annual show in Spokane. These trade shows are filled with booths of WSU business owners who get the opportunity to share what they do with others, many times this also means meeting fellow Cougs they didn't know had also attended the university.

The Spokane show is taking place on April 18 at the Davenport Grand Hotel. The show portion is from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m.