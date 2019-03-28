WASHINGTON - CougsFirst! is a business network of Cougar owned and managed businesses.

The idea behind this is to encourage alumni to use Cougar businesses around the country for any products or services they might need.

The owners of the family run Gordon Estate Winery in Pasco who have three generations of Cougars in their family, have been a part of this network for over seven years.

WSU Alum Jeff Gordon says he is proud to be able to support others from his alma mater and help them out in any way he can. In fact, over at Gordon Estate they have tweaked their business model to better serve other Cougs.

CougsFirst! throws special events to give alumni an opportunity to network face to face.

They just hosted the 7th annual trade show in Seattle and coming up they will be hosting the 2nd annual show in Spokane.

These trade shows are filled with booths of WSU business owners who get the opportunity to share what they do with others, many times this also means meeting fellow Cougs they didn't know had also attended the university.

The Spokane show is taking place on April 18, 2019 at the Davenport Grand Hotel. The show portion of the night is from 4:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. There will also be an after party once the show ends.

For more information head to: https://cougsfirst.org.