PASCO, WA - Franklin PUD’s Public Relations Director, Mike Gonzalez created a video explaining why the Pacific Northwest is in a much better position than Texas.
“We felt like it was very important to educate our customers and people across the state about our infrastructure and how hydroelectricity is such an integral part of that, “said Gonzalez.
WHY THE NORTHWEST IS IN A MUCH BETTER POSITION THAN TEXAS?
- Our massive hydroelectric system that powers our region. More than 60 dams in the Columbia River Basin provide 12,000 megawatts of reliable on-demand energy to our region. Hydropower energizes more than 60 percent of the homes in the Pacific Northwest. Nearly 80 percent of our fuel mix at Franklin PUD comes from hydro.
- Our generating facilities are weatherized for the harsh winter conditions in the region. This means our hydro system; wind turbines and gas lines are much more reliable than in Texas.
- The western power grid, that we’re a part of here in the Pacific Northwest, is tied into multiple states which allows for the Southwest to provide energy to the Northwest when we really need it and vice versa. Texas is on their own electric grid.