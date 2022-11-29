YAKIMA, Wash.-
Yakima City Councilmember Patricia Byers is hosting a Community Forum on Thursday, December 1, from 6:30 to 8 p.m. at the Chuck Austin Place at 1630 S. 16th Avenue in Yakima.
Byers represents District 3 in Yakima. She was elected to the City Council in November of 2019.
"The forum will provide an opportunity for community members to ask questions and provide feedback," Byers said.
City staff will also attend the forum to answer any questions from the community.
Byers expects issues, questions, or concerns regarding public safety, traffic, road construction, and economic development, to be brought up at the forum.
Light refreshments will be provided.
"It will give people a chance to bring up issues and to learn more about what the Council and the City are working on now and what kinds of things should be focused on moving forward," Byers said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.