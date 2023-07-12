KENNEWICK, Wash.- A local counselor has been charged with second degree murder in Benton County after the body of his girlfriend was found in a home on July 9.
Benton County Sheriff's Deputies responded to the home on the 88000 block of E. Reata Rd for reports of a dead woman.
The woman was later identified as 38-year-old Jena Olafson, a counselor who specialized in trauma, PTSD and women's issues according to a profile in Psychology Today. She had been practicing for 7 years.
According to the BCSO Olafson's boyfriend, 38-year-old Michael Smith was taken into custody after being treated for a self-inflicted wound at the hospital.
Smith is also a counselor and has been practicing for 4 years specializing in trauma, PTSD and substance abuse according to his profile in Psychology Today.
Investigators determined that Olafson died by "homicidal means" and according to court documents Smith has now been charged with second degree murder with the intent to cause death with no premeditation.
His bail has been set at $1 million.
The BCSO investigation is ongoing and anyone with any information is asked to contact Sergeant Horacio Gonzalez or Detective Tara Marks at 509-725-6555.
