RICHLAND, Wash. - 45 acts will take over the Uptown Shopping Center in Richland on June 3 for the Uptown Get Down Music Festival.
Both local and international artists will play on four different stages creating a festival feeling all day long, with Afroman headlining the event.
Caleb Brown, an organizer for the festival says he hopes to make this an annual event and revitalize the music scene that he says has died down over the past few decades.
Tickets for the festival are currently sold out, however Brown says there will still be a free outdoor stage where the community can come enjoy.
