OLYMPIA, Wash.- The Washington Secretary of State's Office will be providing election officials in each county in the state with up to $80,000 to improve election security.
The Information Security Funds program has more than $3 million to distribute statewide to improve elections security, with funding secured by the legislature according to a press release from the Secretary of State's Office.
Counties have until June 14, 2024 to apply.
“Election security and protecting our election systems from cyber threats remain my office’s top priority,” said Secretary of State Steve Hobbs.
According to today's press release this is the second year funding is available for counties and the money can be used to purchase or upgrade their security software and hardware, hire IT security personnel or make structural improvements.
"This additional funding will go a long way in helping counties enhance their election security efforts, especially as cyber threats continue to escalate in severity and frequency," said Secretary Hobbs.
