WASHINGTON, D.C. — A COVID-19 relief program authored by Senator Ron Wyden (D-Ore.) and Representative Joe Neguse (D-Colo.) and included in the American Rescue Plan will fund counties in Oregon with more than $113 million over the next two years. The Local Assistance and Tribal Consistency Fund was created for counties with federal land participating in specific federal revenue-sharing programs.

“This federal investment in rural Oregon and all parts of our state is timely and welcome news as counties work on their communities’ needs to support roads, schools and more that all add up to a quality of life families and small businesses depend on,” said Wyden. “I’m glad this work to secure these investments in the first COVID relief act has paid off as Oregon counties continue their recovery and rebound from this public health crisis that created such a devastating economic fallout.”

Tribes across the country are allocated $500 million through the fund. Tribes can apply to receive the funding through October 2022.

Eastern Oregon funding:

Baker County will receive $3,249,946 in 2022 and again in 2023.

Grant County will receive $2,181,600 in 2022 and again in 2023.

Morrow County will receive $365,526 both years.

Umatilla County will receive $1,008,833 both years.

Union County is being allocated $1,497,137 in 2022 and in 2023.

Wallowa County is being allocated $2,263,500 in 2022 and in 2023.

A full list of allocations is available online.