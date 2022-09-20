Country singer Luke Bell died of an accidental fentanyl overdose, medical examiner finds

Country singer Luke Bell died as a result of an accidental fentanyl overdose, the medical examiner said.
A passerby found Bell, 32, the singer of “Where Ya Been?” dead in a shaded area of a parking lot in Tucson, Arizona, on Aug. 26, officials said. Drug paraphernalia was also found at the scene.
"In consideration of the known circumstances surrounding this death, the available medical history, and the examination of the remains, the cause of death is ascribed to fentanyl intoxication," the Pima County Medical Examiner’s Office said in a report released Monday.
"The manner of death is accident."
Tucson police said the investigation continues.
Bell, a Cody, Wyoming, native, had been a ranch hand and had spent “a few years of college” in Laramie before he pursued his musical career, according to a Spotify bio.
He released a self-titled debut album in 2012 and described his sound as “a little bit honky tonk and a little bit Texas, with healthy dashes of Bakersfield and vintage Nashville,” per the bio.
After he dropped his sophomore album, “Don’t Mind If I Do,” in 2014, he opened for acts like Willie Nelson, Dwight Yoakam and Hank Williams Jr.
Bell released his last single, “Jealous Guy,” last year.
