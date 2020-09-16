County Commissioners announce the passing of Commission Chair Norm Childress

YAKIMA, WA - County Commissioners have announced the passing of Commission Chair Norm Childress (District 3).
He died early this morning at home in Grandview. He had been diagnosed recently with advanced pancreatic cancer. He was 62.
"We are deeply saddened by the news," said Commissioner Ron Anderson. "Our prayers go out to his wife Sandy and the Childress family."
"Norm was with his family, which is where he wanted to be,” said Commissioner Vicki Baker. “He was an inspiration to his family, his community, and the County. He will be missed."