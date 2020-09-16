County Commissioners announce the passing of Commission Chair Norm Childress

Weather Alert

...AIR QUALITY ALERT IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON PDT FRIDAY... THE WASHINGTON STATE DEPARTMENT OF ECOLOGY CONTINUES THE AIR QUALITY ALERT...IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON PDT FRIDAY. A SMOKE AIR QUALITY ALERT IS IN EFFECT. WILDFIRES BURNING IN THE REGION COMBINED WITH FORECASTED CONDITIONS WILL CAUSE AIR QUALITY TO REMAIN AT UNHEALTHY LEVELS. POLLUTANTS IN SMOKE CAN CAUSE BURNING EYES...RUNNY NOSE...AGGRAVATE HEART AND LUNG DISEASES...AND AGGRAVATE OTHER SERIOUS HEALTH PROBLEMS. PLEASE FOLLOW MEDICAL ADVICE IF YOU HAVE A HEART OR LUNG CONDITION. INFORMATION ABOUT AIR QUALITY IS ON THE WASHINGTON DEPARTMENT OF ECOLOGY WEB SITE AT HTTP://WWW.ECY.WA.GOV/AIR.HTML OR CALL 360-407- 6000.