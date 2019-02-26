KENNEWICK, WA – On Tuesday, February 26, the Benton County Board of Commissioners approved an agreement with Benton Public Utility District (PUD) to allow the Benton & Franklin Counties Department of Human Services to screen low-income veterans and active military personnel for the PUD’s discounted electrical service.

On January 9, 2019 the Benton PUD Commissioners approved a modification to the Low-Income Discount Program to include qualified veterans and active military customers. Individuals who believe they are qualified to receive the discount are required to complete a Veterans and Active Military Low-Income Discount Application.

The PUD recommended that the Department of Human Services process the applications, as the Department already administers the veteran’s assistance programs and are familiar with military income information and documentation. In addition, the documentation provided by applicants for the PUD’s discount program can also be used to qualify for the Counties’ Veterans Assistance Funds, making the process more streamlined and easier for applicants.

Any questions about this partnership can be directed to: