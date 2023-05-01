County officials rescue two stranded kayakers on Umatilla River

UMATILLA COUNTY, Ore. -- Officials rescued two men on the Umatilla River after they lost their kayaks on Saturday.
According to the Umatilla County Sheriff's Office, officials received a call that two men had been stranded on separate small islands near river mile two for over two hours.
The Umatilla City Fire Department responded with their 4-meter rigid inflatable boat, while the Umatilla County Fire Department and Irrigon Fire Department responded with their swift water rescue personnel.
UCSO said they rescued 33-year-old Elliot Lowery from Hermiston using a rope and pivot recovery technique.
The second man, 32-year-old William Rhoades from Hermiston, was stuck on an island with a lot of vegetation, but he was eventually rescued with the help of UCSO's Search and Rescue team.
Paramedics checked both men who helped warm them up, and gave them water before being released.
