ELLENSBURG, WA — The COVID-19 outbreak is impacting people’s ability to pay for food or utilities or make their mortgage payment. A social support group comprised of representatives from governments, schools, non-profits and community members is providing current, verified information about where to find useful, meaningful help.
FOOD. Who qualifies to use the food pantry? Everyone does. Students, families, individuals, seniors, veterans, anyone who is in need of help with Twice monthly food boxes of shelf-stable, fresh and frozen food is available to all Kittitas County residents at FISH’s pantry locations:
FISH is open Tuesday and Wednesday from 12:00-4:00 and Friday from 9:00-12:00 for senior and special needs clients. Call 509-925-5990 with questions.
Kittitas Pantry is closed during the month of April. To pick up a box of food, call Cheryl Winston at (509) 929-2210 or call FISH at (509) 925-5990.
Hopesource Food Pantry in Cle Elum is open Monday 11:00-4:00 and Wednesday 11:00-5:00. Easton Pantry is open every other Wednesday at 1:00-3:00.
For more information, please call FISH at 509-925-5990.