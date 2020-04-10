ELLENSBURG, WA — The outbreak of COVID-19 has adversely impacted people in Kittitas County. A social support group comprised of representatives from governments, schools, nonprofits and community members is providing current, verified information about where to find useful, meaningful help.
Washington State’s Stay Home, Stay Healthy order is isolating us from our support systems, our peers, our routines. Whether you are laid off or experiencing reduced income, if you are a first responder or essential worker making sure our hospital and clinics are staffed, if you are a waste management or utility worker keeping the lights on and the garbage picked up, if you are a grocery worker stocking shelves, we all are experiencing unprecedented times.
When it feels like every shred of normalcy is gone remember what we still have:
-Food: FISH’s services are available to anyone in need of food in this county.
-Shelter: On 03/18/2020, Governor Jay Inslee enacted a statewide moratorium on evictions of residential tenants for 30 days. If you are experiencing homelessness or need rental assistance, reach out to HopeSource.
-Learning: K-12 schools are closed through the end of the school year, as is Central Washington University. Schools are closed to in-person classes but will continue with online classwork after spring break. Not in school but you are a lifelong learner? The Ellensburg Public Library has online materials, and you can get your digital library card online.