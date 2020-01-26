Couple converts RV into food truck to bring Thai cuisine to the Tri-Cities

KENNEWICK, WA- Nearly two decades ago Thongploei and Cameron Bridge owned a food trailer. The two would eventually convert it into a sit down restaurant. Unfortunately for the Bridge's the restaurant was unsuccessful.

"I had a little trailer then I moved into a building and things didn't pan out the way I wanted it," said Thongploei Bridge, co-owner of the Iron Wok. "So I just decided to shut it down before I lost everything I had."

Now the couple is back with a new restaurant this time again in the form of a food truck. The truck is called Thai Co. The Iron Wok which serves food from Thailand Thongploei's native country.

What makes this food truck unique isn't just the food. Rather than going the traditional food truck route with a truck or trailer, the couple decided to convert an RV into their own personal kitchen.

"Once she saw it, it was like ok let's buy this," said Cameron Bridge, co-owner of The Iron Wok. "I just took one look at her and I saw what was going into her head said this is going to be the kitchen isn't it and she just looked at me and smiled."

The couple has already made appearances at Sage Brewing Company and the Tri-Cities Family Expo. They have plans to appear at wineries across the area as well. If you want to try the food, you can find them on Clearwater Ave in Kennewick at the Bella's Office Furniture parking lot.