WALLA WALLA, WA - The Walla Walla Police Department is warning local businesses about the use of a counterfeit $100 bill Friday morning.

Police received a report of a white man and woman in their 20's passing a counterfeit $100 bill at a local restaurant Friday morning. Police say after paying their bill, the couple indicated they were going shopping.

Click on the following link to learn about currency design and security features: https://www.uscurrency.gov/denominations