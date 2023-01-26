FRANKLIN COUNTY, Wash. — Charges are being dropped against 56-year-old Joe Cruz-Garza relating to the murder of 24-year-old Breanna Gooldy, according to Franklin County Court documents. The case was dismissed “without prejudice” on January 26, 2023 due to the lack of final autopsy and toxicology reports. This means the case can be re-filed, allowing for further legal proceedings.
Since the state toxicology report and medical examiner report both were not yet available for the case, Judge Norma Rodriguez opted for dismissal without prejudice. The court’s options were to dismiss the case without prejudice, dismiss the case with prejudice (which would not allow for re-filing, ending the case entirely) or continue the case. Judge Rodriguez chose not to continue the case in order to “mitigate any prejudice to the Defendant,” according to court documents.
Following this decision, Cruz is no longer under personal recognizance release.
Cruz had been facing a second-degree murder charge following Gooldy’s death. The 24-year-old died in the hospital after she was found unresponsive behind the Shopping Spot in Pasco with minor injuries. Cruz claimed the injuries had been self-inflicted and that he had tried to get her in his RV before she died, despite the no-contact order she had against him, according to court documents. He said he checked on her throughout the night and called 9-1-1 when she stopped responding.
An autopsy on Gooldy could not determine if her injuries were self-inflicted, but confirmed none were life-threatening. The coroner guessed she died from being left outside, but no cause of death has been determined.
