KENNEWICK, Wash - Brian Wilcox is being charged with the murder of his wife Kathy Wilcox on April 25, according to court documents. Brian is facing charges of first degree murder with notice of a firearm allegation and enhancement and notice of domestic violence of an intimate partner allegation. He is also facing an arson charge with notice of domestic violence.
On April 25, at about 10:30 a.m. the Benton County Sheriff's Office responded to a fire at 1405 Elm Street in Kennewick. The entire home was engulfed in flames but a single car, a light blue Chevy Cobalt, was parked on the street.
Deputies discovered two people lived at the home, Brian and Kathy Wilcox. The Cobalt belonged to Brian but he was nowhere to found.
The couple's son Jerry Wilcox arrived on scene and attempted calling his parents several times but there was no answer. Jerry also mentioned it was strange his father parked on the street when he always parked in the driveway. He also mentioned his mother's SUV was gone.
After the fire was under control, the body of Kathy Wilcox was found in the kitchen of the home.
Deputies then got surveillance footage from Bank of America located on West Kennewick Avenue after Jerry told them the couple had an account there. The video shows Brian driving Kathy's SUV to the bank, going inside, speaking with bank staff then leaving.
A search warrant was used to search the couple's home and deputies said the home smelled of gasoline. The couple's son mentioned the home had two safes with guns in them, but when searched all the guns were gone.
A nationwide search warrant for Brian Wilcox was signed on April 26 with bail set at $1,000,000.
On May 2, 2022, around 4 p.m. the Benton County Sheriff’s Office received information that Brian was in Del City, Oklahoma. Detectives reached out to local law enforcement in Del City to let them know Brian was in their general area and there was a warrant out for his arrest.
He was extradited to Benton County and booked into the Benton County Jail on May 11.
Brian appeared in court on May 12 and his trial date is set for July 5.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.