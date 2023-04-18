WAPATO, Wash.- Court documents have revealed the indictment of a suspect detained while the U.S. Marshals were attempting an arrest.
Leo John Yallup is facing charges of assault on federal officers with a deadly weapon and using a firearm during and in relation to a violent crime.
Around March 2, Yallup assaulted three federal officers of the U.S. Marshals Pacific Northwest Violent Offenders Task Force as the officers were attempting to arrest him. Yallup used a deadly weapon in the incident.
He is also facing charges of knowingly brandishing, carrying and using two nine-millimeter handguns in a crime of violence. Yallup may be prosecuted by a U.S. court for his assault with a weapon.
Officers seized two handguns, a Glock and a Taurus, both with a live round and loaded magazine. Two holsters were also recovered with Yallup.
Yallup is in custody of the U.S. Marshals at the Yakima County Jail
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.