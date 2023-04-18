US Marshals

WAPATO, Wash.- Court documents have revealed the indictment of a suspect detained while the U.S. Marshals were attempting an arrest.

Leo John Yallup is facing charges of assault on federal officers with a deadly weapon and using a firearm during and in relation to a violent crime.

Around March 2, Yallup assaulted three federal officers of the U.S. Marshals Pacific Northwest Violent Offenders Task Force as the officers were attempting to arrest him. Yallup used a deadly weapon in the incident.

He is also facing charges of knowingly brandishing, carrying and using two nine-millimeter handguns in a crime of violence. Yallup may be prosecuted by a U.S. court for his assault with a weapon.

Officers seized two handguns, a Glock and a Taurus, both with a live round and loaded magazine. Two holsters were also recovered with Yallup.

Yallup is in custody of the U.S. Marshals at the Yakima County Jail