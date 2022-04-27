KENNEWICK, Wash. -
The release of probable cause documents has shed more light on April 20's events leading up to the shooting that killed 25-year-old Ezekiel Sanchez, who had been dropped off at the Kadlec ER with a gunshot to the face.
A 27-year-old male and a 23-year-old female were arrested following a probable cause affidavit from Kennewick Police Department Detective Kristopher Safranek.
It was found that Sanchez had been dropped off at Kadlec in a white 2014 Kia Sorento, which was found with bullet holes in the hood and a lot of blood inside. Hospital staff reported seeing a male in the car drop off Sanchez, leave the Sorento in the parking lot and get picked up by a female driving a gold 2014 Cadillac CTS, according to Safranek.
Dispatch shared details of the Cadillac CTS, which was then seen around 10th Avenue and Dayton Street. Chief Chris Guerrero is reported to have followed the car onto E 5th Avenue, where he observed a male run away from the car. He also noted that there was still someone inside the car. When officers got to the vehicle, they saw a firearm and blood inside, according the affidavit.
The car had been parked in a driveway on 5th, where a male matching the one who fled later left the home in a new shirt. He said the driver was "his girl" and went back inside. It was discovered later that Sanchez and his family lived at this residence, as reported by Safranek.
Those inside were eventually detained, one of which is believed to be the man who fled from the car. Safranek reported blood on the male's pantleg.
Detectives at the hospital with Sanchez found a receipt in his jacket pocket from a local casino, which had the name of the man who fled from the car. It was dated at April 20, 4:19 p.m., less than an hour before police were notified of a gunshot victim at Kadlec. Surveillance footage from the casino showed the victim and the male at the casino together less than half an hour before the notification. The male was seen wearing the same pants he was detained in, with an unrecognized jacket, according to the affidavit.
Police found out that the shooting happened at the intersection of 1st Avenue and Dayton Street. Traffic camera footage shows the Kia Sorento with another car at 4:42 p.m., registered to the female accomplice. Gunshot audio was recorded at 4:53 p.m., when both cars were still in the same location. The female accomplice, seen minutes earlier with her 4-year-old daughter, is next seen driving the Sorento with Sanchez in the passenger seat, according to Safranek.
Safranek said it is clear that the female accomplice was inside her car with her 4-year-old during the shooting. She was interviewed by Mari Murstig, a child forensic interviewer. The 4-year-old told Murstig that after getting ice cream with her mom, she watched a man shooting backwards. She identified this man not as the male who fled, but the co-owner of her mom's car, a 27-year-old who had been seen at their residence. The 4-year-old said she heard a "pop, pop, pop, pop" and was scared. She said she was put on the floorboard after the shooting and covered with a blanket. She also described a black handgun, which she said was in a "hide space" in the home, according to the probable cause documents.
The female accomplice is charged with the first degree rendering of criminal assistance. The male identified by the four-year-old is charged with second degree murder.
