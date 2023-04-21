PASCO, Wash.- Chiawana High School will host the Washington State Court of Appeals to hear arguments from four cases, allowing the public to observe and participate in a Q and A session.
Community members are encouraged to ask questions about how the court operates and the role it serves.
The first case to be heard will be State of Washington v. Raymundo Casares arguing if admitting evidence identifying the defendant is an error by the trial court. The case begins at 9 a.m. and will be heard by Chief Judge George Fearing, Judge Rebecca Pennell and Judge Tracy Staab.
Chief Judge Fearing, Judge Pennell and Judge Laurel H. Siddoway will listen to three additional cases starting at 9:30 a.m. starting with the State of Washington v. Leslie Melgar Moreno with the relation between self-defense and first-degree manslaughter being discussed.
Franklin County v. Futurewise will argue if Franklin County was required to listen to the Growth Management Act in removing Franklin Crops from its long-term plans.
Klickitat Land Preservation Fund, et al v Klickitat County et al will argue if the superior court properly issued a conditional use permit.
“We’re happy to have returned to occasional community based oral argument hearings after suspending them in April 2020,” said Division III Chief Judge George Fearing. “It is a great way for students to learn more about their state courts and to witness the lawyers’ advocacy. The Chiawana High School staff has been very welcoming, and we look forward to interacting with their students.
Each case will be streamed by TVW and last roughly 30 minutes. The second and third case will have an additional 30 minute break to host the Q and A session.
The hearings will be hosted in the Chiawana High School auditorium on April 4.
