A ban on dozens of semi-automatic rifles has cleared the Democratic-controlled Washington state Legislature. Gov. Jay Inslee has pushed for the ban and is expected to sign it into law. It’ll almost certainly be challenged in court. The Legislature approved the bill on Wednesday. The measure would cover more than 50 types of guns, including AR- or AK-style rifles. It bans the future sale, distribution, manufacture and importation of these firearms. The bill will go into effect immediately once it’s signed. Nine other states have passed similar laws. Republican lawmakers in Washington opposed the ban, contending it would not prevent mass shootings.