Weather Alert

An Airport Weather Warning has been issued for the Tri-Cities airport. Heavy snow with occasional visibilities of a 1/2 mile or less will impact the airport from now through 12 PM with 1 to 1.5 inches of snow anticipated. The snow is expected to change to freezing rain after 12 PM with up to a tenth of an inch of ice accumulation by 4 AM Saturday morning.

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM PST SATURDAY... ...WIND CHILL ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM PST THIS MORNING... * WHAT...For the Wind Chill Advisory, very cold wind chills. Wind chills as low as 10 below zero. For the Winter Weather Advisory, mixed precipitation. Additional snow accumulations of 1 to 3 inches and ice accumulations around one tenth of an inch. * WHERE...In Oregon, Lower Columbia Basin of Oregon and Foothills of the Northern Blue Mountains of Oregon. In Washington, Lower Columbia Basin of Washington and Foothills of the Blue Mountains of Washington. * WHEN...For the Wind Chill Advisory, until 10 AM PST this morning. For the Winter Weather Advisory, until 4 AM PST Saturday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening commute. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves. Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1, or by visiting online at https://tripcheck.com for Oregon or https://wsdot.com/travel for Washington. &&

