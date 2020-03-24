GRANT COUNTY, WA - Law enforcement’s primary role during the COVID-19 pandemic is to help educate people about how to comply with orders to not gather together, to stay at home, and other restrictions. Law enforcement is not being asked to detain, arrest, ticket or establish checkpoints for compliance. Rumors of strict law enforcement or “martial law” are simply not true.

Our communities have shown they understand the severity of the situation and most everyone is doing all they can already to keep themselves, their families, and neighbors safe and healthy.

Our deputies are not going around different neighborhoods and areas checking to see if people are out when they shouldn’t be. We understand some people need to carry out tasks related to life essentials such as:

• Safety and security

• Food, water, shelter

• Health and medical

• Energy (power and fuel)

• Communications

• Transportation

Law enforcement agencies do not have any desire to make any arrests or take anybody to jail for violations of pandemic restrictions. We continue to urge voluntary compliance.

The primary role of law enforcement related to pandemic restrictions is engagement and education: engaging with and educating citizens about how to keep themselves safe, how to keep their families safe, and most importantly, to keep the rest of the community safe, especially our vulnerable populations.