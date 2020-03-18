KITTITAS COUNTY, WA - 03/18/2020 - Kittitas County is experiencing community spread. Community spread means people have been infected with the virus that causes COVID-19, including some who are not sure how or where they became infected. Everyone in Kittitas County should proceed as though everyone has COVID-19.
According to the Washington State Department of Health (DOH), if you have not been in close contact with a sick person with COVID-19, you are at low risk for infection. You can continue to go to work if you do not have remote options, but should monitor your health for 14 days and stay away from others if you get sick. For more information, visit https://www.doh.wa.gov/Portals/1/Documents/1600/coronavirus/COVIDexposed.pdf
“It is essential in this time of community spread that unless otherwise directed by KCPHD, non-symptomatic essential workers such as first responders and healthcare employees continue to report to work as scheduled. We ask that you assess for symptoms and take your temperature before and after work to monitor,” states Kittitas Valley Healthcare Chief Medical Officer Dr. Kevin Martin.