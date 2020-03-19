WALLA WALLA, WA - Effective today, March 19 on the Walla Walla VA campus (77 Wainwright Drive, Walla Walla, WA), Veterans and visitors will be screened at the tent in front of Bldg. 143 (the outpatient clinic) before entering clinical buildings. Note at the current time, children 12 and under are not allowed in any of Walla Walla VA’s clinical buildings. These processes has been put into place for the health and safety of everyone in order to minimize the spread of the virus.
Please plan to arrive early for your scheduled appointment – primary/specialty care, optometry, audiology, dental – and proceed to Walla Walla VA’s Bldg. 143 to be screened; the tent is located right next to the main entrance. Once cleared, a Veteran will receive a colored piece of paper with current appointment information on it to provide clearance for entry to a building. Screening is also underway at all of Walla Walla VA’s outlying clinics; please be sure to follow the posted guidelines at each of these locations.