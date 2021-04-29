WASHINGTON STATE - Governor Jay Inslee gave a media briefing today with an update discussing the COVID-19 fourth surge in the state of Washington.
As cases increase, vaccination demands are decreasing.
"The data shows over and over that the way to beat this pandemic and decrease cases is to increase vaccines." says Governor Inslee.
However, Inslee informed the public that statewide there is a decrease in people signing up to get vaccinated.
"We have an overflow of vaccines on shelves but a decrease of them in arms," said Inslee.
What caused this fourth wave of COVID cases are the new variants, which the Governor's office of health officials state are much more contagious. The data also showed that these variants are now the dominant COVID-19 mutations being spread. According to Washington State Department of Health and Governor Inslee, COVID mutations are also being found to cause more long-term effects in younger people under 50.
"Unfortunately, just under 50% of our hospitalizations are people 50 years old and under." says Inslee.
Inslee also emphasized that in addition to encouraging vaccines, that if people want to get back to a more normal way of lifestyle and with no masks, that vaccines are the answer to that. Vaccinated people can also receive incentives to being vaccinated such as being able to go in-person to college classes, sporting games, performing arts events, graduation ceremonies, and cruises on the Columbia River or Port of Seattle.
Vaccines will also be distributed upon demand by vaccine providers.
With several super-spreader events statewide and about a dozen counties with alarmingly increasing COVID cases, the Governor is set to announce which counties will be moving back into Phase 2 on Tuesday. This data will be analyzed on Monday.