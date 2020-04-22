BENTON FRANKLIN COUNTY, WA - On April 22, we are announcing 13 new cases in Benton and Franklin Counties. Our total is now 740 cases.

We have one death to report:

A Benton County woman in her 90s with underlying health conditions.

Benton-Franklin Health District provides regular updates on case counts for Benton and Franklin Counties.

Our goal is to share reliable information with the public and our partners. We have developed a new dashboard and data tables to help you visualize the spread of COVID-19 in our community.

Our update on case counts is issued daily by 2 p.m. We report case numbers each day that are official through 11:59 p.m. the night before.

We are committed to providing accurate information while respecting the medical privacy of those who become ill with COVID-19.