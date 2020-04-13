BENTON FRANKLIN COUNTY, WA - Benton-Franklin Health District has linked 28 lab-confirmed COVID-19 cases in Benton and Franklin County residents to their employment at Tyson Fresh Meats in Wallula. The Health District is reporting two additional probable cases, bringing the total number of cases to 30. Probable cases are people with COVID-19 symptoms who are close contacts with a lab-confirmed case. The plant is located in Walla Walla County, but many of its employees live in surrounding counties, including Benton and Franklin.

Health District officials are working with the Walla Walla County Department of Community Health (WWCDCH) and the Washington State Department of Health as well as managers at the plant. Because the plant is in Wallula, WWCDCH has jurisdictional authority.

UPDATE: “The Walla Walla County Department of Community Health’s Environmental Health team had a conference call with Tyson plant manager and corporate leadership about their plans to prevent further spread of COVID19,” said Meghan DeBolt, Director of Community Health. “We were assured they were screening for fever, increasing physical distancing, spacing shift start times, and had increased their cleaning.”

Tyson Fresh Meats implemented several mitigation efforts over the past week to prevent further spread of COVID-19. These include:

Symptom Screening and Case Monitoring: