BENTON FRANKLIN COUNTY, WA - Benton-Franklin Health District has linked 28 lab-confirmed COVID-19 cases in Benton and Franklin County residents to their employment at Tyson Fresh Meats in Wallula. The Health District is reporting two additional probable cases, bringing the total number of cases to 30. Probable cases are people with COVID-19 symptoms who are close contacts with a lab-confirmed case. The plant is located in Walla Walla County, but many of its employees live in surrounding counties, including Benton and Franklin.
Health District officials are working with the Walla Walla County Department of Community Health (WWCDCH) and the Washington State Department of Health as well as managers at the plant. Because the plant is in Wallula, WWCDCH has jurisdictional authority.
- Screening of employees and anyone who enters Tyson plants by checking temperatures and turning away anyone warmer than 100.4 degrees F
- Once Tyson is informed of a confirmed positive, they inspect and thoroughly clean and sanitize the employee’s workstation and locker.
- All employees who are in contact with a confirmed positive are put on a 14-day isolation from the workplace
Physical/Social Distancing:
- Clear, plastic barriers are being installed between workstations on the production line to provide a physical barrier between employees (will be fully implemented by the end of this week).
- Start time and end time between shift changes now has a 30-minute gap to provide proper physical/social distancing and to allow enough time for the air to be cleared.
- Employees have separate entrances and exits to minimize contact with other employees