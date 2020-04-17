WALLA WALLA, WA - Walla Walla County health officials are confirming that there is one additional Walla Walla County resident who has tested positive who is an employee at Tyson Fresh Meats. The case is a male in his 60s from the Burbank/Wallula area. This brings the Walla Walla COVID-19 case count to 27, seven (7) linked to employment at Tyson. In addition, the Benton-Franklin Health District is reporting 42 lab-confirmed cases and Umatilla County has one, bringing the total number of cases to 50. This is considered a multi-county outbreak.
As reported earlier in the week, Tyson is taking the situation very seriously and is working with the Department of Community Health (DCH) to implement mitigation requirements.
Symptom onset of all cases was before Tyson put in place mitigation efforts. Tyson began to put efforts in place on April 6th, 2020. The first employee who is a Walla Walla County resident to test positive was on April 13th, 2020.
As cases increased over the weekend, they increased their public health measures even more this week. We have not seen any cases with symptom onset after April 8th, 2020. To date Tyson has implement the following:
- Masks: All employees are now required to wear masks and the plant has an ample supply of masks to provide if employees do not have their own. In addition, several employees have made masks for themselves and fellow team members.
- Handwashing/Sanitizer: There are several handwashing stations throughout the plant, but additional touch free hand sanitizers have been installed as well. With more to be installed as supplies are delivered.
- Physical Distancing: The plant has increased the amount of time between shifts to allow for more physical distancing between employees at the start of the day and during break periods. In addition, physical shields are said to have been installed within the cafeteria and break areas to provide a physical barrier between employees when physical distancing is not an option. However, the DCH will require additional efforts to be put in place such as markers on the ground showing 6-feet spacing.
The DCH has created implementation requirements that are in line with the Washington State Department of Labor and Industries newly released requirements, see below. One main factor is to increase communication and education for all employees. With over eleven languages spoken at the plant, signage and messaging will be robust and required to be in place by Monday, April 20th, 2020. All other requirements are to be in place by next week as well.