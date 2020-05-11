COVID-19 causing job uncertainty for recent college graduates

TRI-CITIES, WA- With graduation season upon us many college graduates are set to head off into the world. Some with jobs others looking for employment.
However with COVID-19, the search for a new job got a little harder and even if these graduates have a job lined up it might not be the same. That's the case for Madison Gale a student from Sunnyside and a 2020 graduate from Mount Holyoke College.
Gale is set to start in a Teach for America program this summer that will place her in a classroom as a teacher. Now that all learning courses are online so is her training. She is concerned the lessons they will teach won't fully give her the same experience as being in the classroom with students.
"I knew the first year was going to be difficult with the pandemic and kids already being behind from this semester," said Gale. "I don’t know how challenging necessarily it is going to be and if I am going to fall in love with it as I expected."
Normally the program would have Gale teaching a summer school class in person for five weeks to prepare her for the school year. Now the program will teach her how to conduct a classroom in person and online if remote learning has to be continued in the fall.
Future graduates are also being impacted as well especially those who had plans of using this summer to gain an internship. Branden Schwartz is one of those students, he is a semester away from graduating from BYU but he needs a second construction internship to do so. Schwartz planned on completing that internship this summer but with construction being very limited in Washington, he has found it difficult to fulfill that last graduation requirement.
"Some places haven’t returned my call some places have, some of them have said they aren’t looking for any interns or workers and some places have said we just don’t have work because of the COVID spread," said Schwartz.
Schwartz has started to look at other states to fulfill that requirement. He is worried if he is unable to get a second internship in the commercial side of construction, which includes building shops and malls that he won't be fully prepared when he graduates and ready to enter the workforce.