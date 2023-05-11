OLYMPIA, Wash.- The COVID-19 public health emergency is ending on May 11 and the changes could impact your health insurance and what COVID-related expenses you are responsible for.
According to the Washington State Office of the Insurance Commissioner vaccines, tests, treatments and telemedicine may be impacted by the end of the emergency.
- Vaccines are free as long as supplies last, but must be administered by a health provider or pharmacy in your provider's network.
- While most health care providers are no longer providing tests they can still be purchased at most pharmacies and free tests are still available through the Government. Rapid tests will also still be available, but you may have a copay.
- Prescription drugs used to treat COVID bought by the Government are still free, however, once the federal supply runs out you may have a copay.
- Health insurers must still cover telemedicine the same as in-person visits.
