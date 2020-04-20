Coronavirus graphic
 

BENTON FRANKLIN COUNTY, WA - Currently 689 cases, 37 deaths

Benton-Franklin Health District provides regular updates on case counts for Benton and Franklin Counties. 

Our goal is to share reliable information with the public and our partners. We have developed a new dashboard and data tables to help you visualize the spread of COVID-19 in our community.

Our update on case counts is issued daily by 2 p.m. We report case numbers each day that are official through 11:59 p.m. the night before

We are committed to providing accurate information while respecting the medical privacy of those who become ill with COVID-19. 

Most Recent Numbers 

On April 20, we are announcing 20 new cases in Benton and Franklin Counties. Our total is now 689 cases. 

No deaths to report. 

 
 
 

Tags

Recommended for you