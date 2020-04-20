BENTON FRANKLIN COUNTY, WA - Currently 689 cases, 37 deaths

Benton-Franklin Health District provides regular updates on case counts for Benton and Franklin Counties.

Our goal is to share reliable information with the public and our partners. We have developed a new dashboard and data tables to help you visualize the spread of COVID-19 in our community.

Our update on case counts is issued daily by 2 p.m. We report case numbers each day that are official through 11:59 p.m. the night before.

We are committed to providing accurate information while respecting the medical privacy of those who become ill with COVID-19.

Most Recent Numbers

On April 20, we are announcing 20 new cases in Benton and Franklin Counties. Our total is now 689 cases.

No deaths to report.