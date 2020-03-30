YAKIMA, WA – The Yakima Health District is investigating COVID-19 outbreaks in three longterm care facilities. These facilities are: Good Samaritan (702 N. 16th Ave. Yakima, WA 98902), Prestige Care & Rehabilitation - Parkside (308 W. Emma St. Union Gap, WA 98903) and Toppenish Nursing and Rehab Center- Prestige Care (802 W. 3rd Ave. Toppenish, WA 98948).
Late last week staff and residents were tested at all three of these facilities and test results are beginning to come in. These results represent most of the increase in cases over the weekend. We expect more results in from the long-term care facilities in the next few days. Two out of the three deaths related to COVID-19 in Yakima County are also attributed to the outbreaks of COVID-19 at the long-term care facilities.
“Staff at all long-term care facilities have been taking precautions since early March to prepare for COVID-19. These precautions include screening all staff members for fever and other symptoms prior to the start of their shift, as well as implementing visitor restrictions. Unfortunately, some individuals with COVID-19 infection have very mild symptoms or are infectious for a short period before they have symptoms, and then unknowingly spread the infection as has happened here locally.” said Dr. Teresa Everson, Health Officer of the Yakima Health District. “We are working very closely with the Washington State Department of Health and these long-term care facilities to ensure we can contain the further spread of disease throughout these facilities.”
All community members should assume they have already been exposed to COVID-19, whether they are currently experiencing symptoms or not. By assuming everyone has been exposed to COVID-19 all community members must take the following precautions to keep themselves, their families and the community safe:
• Staying home except to conduct essential activities or to travel to essential work
• Frequently wash hands with warm water and soap for at least 20 seconds • Frequently sanitize high use areas and objects
• Avoid close contact (less than 6 feet) with anyone who does not live in your household
• If conducting essential activities such as going to the grocery store, designate one household member to enter the store to avoid unnecessary exposure to your family and to others