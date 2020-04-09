WASHINGTON STATE - There are 9,097 cases of COVID-19 in Washington state. Visit the Department of Health's website for cases by county, demographics, and more.

Listen to previous COVID-19 Update Telebriefings: Recordings of past Washington State Joint Information Center (JIC) telebriefings are now available here.

Spread the Facts: Are farmworkers considered essential? Yes.

Gov. Inslee identified which businesses and workers are essential. His guidance specifically outlines the following:

Farmworkers to include those employed in animal food, feed, and ingredient production, packaging, and distribution; manufacturing, packaging, and distribution of veterinary drugs; truck delivery and transport; farm and fishery labor needed to produce our food supply domestically.

Farmworkers and support service workers to include those who field crops; commodity inspection; fuel ethanol facilities; storage facilities; and other agricultural inputs.

Will law enforcement require identification of essential workers? No. Law enforcement will not require that essential workers provide identification or other documentation to travel to work.

Do "essential workers" need a special pass to prove they are allowed to go to work? Essential workers are permitted to travel to and from work without a special permit.

Washington 211 COVID-19 Call Center: Do you need information or answers to your questions and concerns about the novel coronavirus (COVID-19)? You can call 1-800-525-0127 or text 211-211 for help. You can also text the word “Coronavirus” to 211-211 to receive information and updates on your phone wherever you are. You will receive links to the latest information on COVID-19, including county-level updates, and resources for families, businesses, students, and more.

New resources provide COVID-19 information to family members of residents within the care of DSHS: DSHS has partnered with the Department of Health and Washington 211 to add an option for callers to the COVID-19 Call Center. that allows loved ones of someone in DSHS’ care to learn what is happening at various facilities around the state. This new option provides operators at the call center the ability to field general COVID-19 questions. The call center, which can be accessed toll-free by dialing 888-856-5691, will also have updated visitation restrictions and recommended guidelines they can share with callers. A new DSHS FamHelp webpage also provides facility information and visitation status to friends and families of long-term care facility residents. More info here.

Keeping Your Home Healthy: The Department of Health published a blog on ways to keep a healthier home while we all are spending more time inside.

Going to the grocery store: The Department of Health published a blog on ways to keep yourself and grocery stores as safe as possible.

Recognizing National Public Health Week: The Department of Health published a blog on recognizing the 25th annual National Public Health Week while responding to the current COVID-19 health crisis.

Washington National Guard: There are 348 soldiers and airmen supporting the COVID-19 response, including logistics, operations and supporting multiple missions across the state. Soldiers and airmen are now involved in supporting 17 food banks across the state with an additional 18 food banks being supported in the coming days. In addition, two testing sites, one in Yakima and another in Kitsap County, are also fully supported by the Washington National Guard. Yesterday, the first day for full operations in Yakima, produced 139 tests. For more information click here.

Additional Positive COVID-19 Tests for Incarcerated Individuals within Monroe Correctional Complex: The Washington State Department of Corrections has received confirmation that two additional incarcerated men housed within the Monroe Correctional Complex have tested positive for COVID-19. More information here.

AARP Series: Starting today and for the next four Thursdays, "Teach with TVW Connects" is partnering with AARP-Washington and the governor's COVID-19 Joint Information Center to connect seniors across Washington with state leaders, for up-to-date answers to their coronavirus questions. This week, Gov. Inslee and Secretary of Health John Wiesman will answer seniors' questions -- future programs will include other government leaders and AARP subject-matter experts. Find additional details online here:

See It, Snap It, Send It: Attorney General Bob Ferguson today launched an awareness campaign encouraging Washingtonians to report price gouging in three easy steps: “See It, Snap It, Send It.” Ferguson is encouraging anyone who sees price gouging to snap a photo or take a screenshot, and then include the image with the complaint they file at the Attorney General’s website here. For more information on filing complaints, visit here.

Veterans Affairs News: Two residents at the Spokane Veterans Home have tested positive for presumptive cases of COVID-19. They are considered presumptive positive cases pending CDC confirmatory testing. The residents are roommates and were isolated when symptoms appeared. Staff have been using appropriate PPE while we awaited test results. The Spokane Veterans Home is notifying all residents, families and staff and will continue to provide updated information online. Media inquiries should be addressed to communications@dva.wa.gov.