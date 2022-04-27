COVID-19 leads work-related deaths for second year in a row

TUMWATER, Wash. -
For the second straight year, COVID-19 is the leading cause of death for workers in Washington.
Washington State Department of Labor & Industries says COVID-19 accounts for one quarter of the 106 workers who died in 2021.
L&I claims from 2021 show 26 people died after contracting COVID-19 while working in hospitals, prisons, manufacturing jobs and other places.
“Even as we believe that the worst of the pandemic is behind us, we find ourselves looking back on another year where COVID was the leading cause of job-related deaths,” said Joel Sacks, L&I director. “We will not forget those who lost their lives to COVID or other causes. We all need to do everything in our power to ensure every worker goes home safe at the end of the day.”
L&I says the number of COVID-19 deaths increased, but the overall number of deaths decreased in 2021.
Construction is the most dangerous industry claiming 22 lives.
Transportation, warehousing accounted for 16 deaths and public safety workers accounted for 14 deaths.
The number of deaths in agriculture fell by almost 50% with 11 worker deaths in 2021 compared to 21 deaths in 2020.
The number of deaths from motor vehicle crashes tripled, from seven to 21.
Worker deaths from falls remained about the same at 10.
The people being honored at the Worker Memorial Day ceremony ranged in age from 19 to 84 years old at the time of their death. They were healthcare workers, corrections officers, mechanics, orchard workers, police officers, and more.
The virtual ceremony will include remarks from Gov. Jay Inslee, representatives from the Association of Washington Business, the Washington State Labor Council, the Washington Self-Insurers Association, and Casey Yeager, whose father Terry died after contracting COVID on his job training workers at a plywood manufacturer.
L&I will honor all 106 fallen workers during its annual Worker Memorial Day ceremony, a virtual event on April 28th at 2:00pm. Watch live at: Worker Memorial Day.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.