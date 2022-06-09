YAKIMA, WA - COVID-19 cases have started to rise again across Washington State, according to the Washington State Department of Health.
Speaking with Dr. Marty Brueggemann from Yakima Memorial Hospital, in Yakima County the positivity rate has been 20 to 30% for the current sub-variant of the Omicron Virus. He said before the Omicron surge, that would have been some of the highest positivity ratings in the entire pandemic.
"Some people's immunity are starting to wear off and so it's resulted in some additional cases," said Dr. Brueggemann.
At Yakima Memorial Hospital, hospitalizations spiked towards May having up to 70 people hospitalized due to COVID-19.
"COVID has definitely has not gone away," said Dr. Brueggemann.
Yakima Memorial is now seeing the hospitalization rates of COVID start to trend down.
Even though the current sub-variant of omicron isn't as deadly as the earlier variants in the pandemic, this doesn't mean we are out of the woods just yet.
"COVID fatigue that's set in where people are kind of like, 'Okay I don't know very many people who are getting truly sick, as many people are getting hospitalized, I probably don't know anybody who has died recently of it but those cases are still occurring," said Dr. Brueggemann. "If you compare it to a lot of the other infectious diseases we see it is still a very dangerous disease, it's not something you'd want to get."
In Yakima County, the COVID-19 disease has been spreading quickly.
"So we're still, unfortunately, seeing COVID-19 cases in our community and individuals affected by it," said Stephanie Badillo-Sanchez the Communication Specialist for the Yakima County Health District.
In Yakima County, there were no new deaths from COVID-19 from the middle of April to the middle of May. One death was reported this month in the age bracket 80-years-old and above from COVID-19, according to the Yakima County Health District.
But, just because the death rate is low, doesn't mean you still can't get exposed if you're around other people.
"If somebody in that room has a COVID infection they may not be aware of, most everybody is going to at least be exposed if not get it from that kind of an interaction," said Dr. Brueggemann.
Most people don't want to miss a larger life event like graduation, that's why Dr. Brueggemann recommends those most at risk mask up.
"If you are high risk for complication, if you are elderly, if you're unvaccinated if you've got health conditions that would put you at risk for having a worse course of the disease," he said. "Then you should probably get access to a high-quality well fitted mask, a K95 or N95 mask."
Dr. Brueggemann also told me the best thing to do to protect yourself is to keep updated with your vaccines and booster shots.
The Yakima Health District recommends getting a booster shot if you are eligible, and if you are not vaccinated to get the vaccine shot.
Several sites are offering booster doses to eligible individuals. Click here for a list of COVID-19 vaccine locations in Yakima County. Please take your vaccine card to your appointment.
Youth under 18 years need parent or guardian consent to get a COVID-19 vaccine. Find more information about COVID-19 vaccines for children and teens on the CDC and DOH websites.
West Valley Junior High School will be hosting a vaccine clinic on June 14, 2022, from 1-4 p.m.
West Valley Junior High School
7505 Zier Rd, Yakima, WA 98908
