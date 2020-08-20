UMATILLA COUNTY, Ore. - A new task force brings together public health, local government, and school leaders from across Umatilla County to help guide the county’s health, economic, and educational recovery from COVID-19.
The Umatilla County COVID-19 Response and Recovery Team includes Umatilla County, the Confederated Tribes of the Umatilla Indian Reservation (CTUIR), the cities of Pendleton, Hermiston, and Milton-Freewater, and leadership from the county’s school districts.
The Umatilla County COVID-19 Response and Recovery Team’s goals are to identify and align local health metrics with state standards and create a unified campaign to return the county to a complete recovery.
“The COVID-19 crisis that the entire country has been dealing with since March has taken a toll on our community health, economic output, and educational systems. This team will put the full weight of our resources county-wide into a singular recovery effort,” said George Murdock, Umatilla County Commissioner. “We have seen steady improvements in the prevalence of the virus and are pleased to be returning to Phase 1, but recovery is a process. This team has committed to investing the time and energy it takes to return to good health and to stay there.”
The Response and Recovery Team will work with the Oregon Health Authority to determine a common set of metrics that will guide the reopening response. Regular updates will be shared through a website, e-mail newsletter, and the individual channels of the team members. An accompanying public awareness campaign will deliver messaging regarding goals and achievements.
“We’ve learned a lot about this virus, how it spreads, and how we can best protect our communities,” said Kathryn Brigham, CTUIR Board of Trustees Chair. “Our goal now is to use our collective knowledge and resources to empower residents to stay healthy as we work toward a full recovery.”