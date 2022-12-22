WENATCHEE, Wash.-
A federal grand jury has indicted James Carnell O'Daffer for COVID-19 fraud.
Vanessa R. Waldref, the U.S. Attorney for the eastern District of Washington announced the indictment as part of the COVID-19 Strike Force.
O'Daffer, 39, formerly of Wenatchee has been charged with two counts of wire fraud and one count of false, fictitious or fraudulent claims.
The indictment charges O'Daffer in connection to an Economic Injury Disaster Loan (EIDL) of $117,400 obtained in 2021 for a fake home appraisal business.
O'Daffer allegedly acted as an appraiser even though he was not licensed to do so. He also allegedly spent loan funds on non-business expenses, including $39,000 for the purchase of a personal RV.
According to the U.S. Attorney's Office, the indictment was filed on October 18, but was sealed while authorities attempted to locate O'Daffer.
O'Daffer was located by federal authorities in San Francisco and was arraigned in the Northern District of California. He is currently at-large.
The fraud charges against O'Daffer carry a maximum sentence of 20 years in federal prison.
If anyone sees O'Daffer or know his whereabouts they are asked to contact the US Marshal's Office at usmarshals.gov or 1-877-WANTED-2.
