WASHINGTON - October's U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics in their new Employment Situation Summary states employment in education declined over the month, evident in teaching/school staff shortages nationwide.
The number of unemployed persons, at 7.4 million, continues to trend down. However, the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics showed that 30,000 public school teachers quit their job in September. In fact, more than 600 Seattle public school teachers requested a sub on the same day - making school be closed that day. Bellevue School District made the same decision that Friday, also citing staff shortages.
While job growth is widespread with increases in industries like leisure, hospitality, professional and business services, manufacturing, transportation, and warehousing, the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic on school staffing is more obtuse.
In Yakima, the district is not experiencing a shortage of teachers, but in actuality, a shortage of available substitutes to cover for them.
"We have a pool of 180 subs available for us to call. But, that doesn't mean they are all available. We call them when we need a sub and they either take it or don't." said Kirsten Fitterer, Chief Communications Director for the Yakima School District.
Just today alone, the school district couldn't fill 24 absent teacher positions.
"And this was even after we pulled from the substitute pool," said Fitterer. "This means we then have to have administration or other teachers cover more classes while they have their own."
In Richland, Communications Director Ty Beaver said, "have 881 certificated staff members as of the end of October, which is comparable to staffing levels last year and the year before at this time. Likewise, we are using roughly the same number of substitutes each day as in prior years. However, staff absences are up compared to past years and COVID-19 is a significant part of that, as staff quarantine when they test positive, are a close contact or they have children or family they need to help care for when they are ill. District leaders are looking at a number of ways to address this challenge."
Kennewick School District was similar in its position. Stating that they do not have a shortage of teachers, but are always appreciative of more subs. This year, they have 200 subs, compared to last year's 300. Pasco school district has not responded with their numbers.
Interested in becoming a substitute teacher? You can go to a number of websites to apply. Start by clicking on any of the school districts you wish to apply to here: Richland School District, Yakima School District, Kennewick School District, Pasco School District.
You can also head to the Washington Office of Superintendent of Public Instruction.