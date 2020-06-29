PASCO, WA - Nearly $350,000 in grants are now available to eligible small businesses.
The Downtown Pasco Development Authority announced Monday, on behalf of the City of Pasco, they will be administering grants to these eligible small businesses.
Up to $30,000 each of COVID-19 relief grants are now available to eligible small businesses operating in the City of Pasco meeting the following criteria.
Eligibility Requirements:
- A City of Pasco business license for a commercial location operating within the city limits
- For-profit small business consisting of five or fewer employees, including the owner(s), with low-moderate household income (LMI), not to exceed 80% of median household income for the Pasco-Kennewick-Richland area
- A US Citizen or Permanent Resident Alien
- Have experienced a drop in revenue as a result of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic
- In operation for one year or longer
- Have not received any other financial assistance in the form of grants, subsidized loans, insurance, or reimbursement
Information and the application are available at www.pasco-wa.gov/CARESgrant.
The City is working on additional grant monies for small businesses that have more than five employees and expects to make an announcement in early July. Please contact DPDA at (509) 546-1304, or info@downtownpasco.com, for questions or more information.