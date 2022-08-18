YAKIMA, Wash.-
The community COVID-19 test site at Yakima Valley College (YVC) is moving to a new location in the parking lot of the former Orthopedics NW Clinic at 1211 N. 16th Avenue on Tuesday, August, 23rd.
The site, operated by Yakima Valley Memorial, Signal Health, and the University of Washington, is the only community test site between Richland and Seattle.
The move is necessary because YVC needs its parking lot to accommodate returning students.
"COVID-19 continues to be a part of our lives and the need for low-barrier and easily accessible community testing has not gone away," said Michael Vachon, test site supervisor.
The COVID community test site is free and open to anyone, no identification is required to test. The site offers PCR tests, where patients swab themselves, and results are generally available the next day.
The new site is a walk-up clinic, where those needing to be tested park, then walk to the testing tent. The site is ADA accessible.
Starting Tuesday, August, 23rd, testing will be available Tuesday through Sunday, from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.
