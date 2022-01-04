Some testing site in the area have seen longer lines. With holiday travel behind us, some are beginning to test for the virus after they traveled.
Kylee Larson and Dante Vega told me they had recently traveled and decided to get tested since airports were really full.
After spending two hours at an urgent care to get tested, the urgent care failed to send in their tests on time so they had to retest.
The drove by the CBC West COVID Testing site in Pasco and saw how long the line was.
They decided to head the the Community Testing Site in Richland just off of George Washington Way.
When they arrived, the site had two lines, a registered and unregistered. The two said they waited about 10 minutes in the unregistered line from when they arrived to when they were walking out.
So whether you know you want to get a test or just want to show up, the testing site in Richland is a good option.
To find a testing site or vaccine clinic near you, I have attached links for Yakima and the Tri-Cities.
Yakima County Vaccine Locations
Yakima County Booster Locations
Benton & Franklin County Testing Sites