Cowiche Canyon Conservancy closes trails over muddy conditions

YAKIMA, Wash. — The Cowiche Canyon Conservancy has reported its Uplands and Rocky Top trails are currently closed to the public due to muddy conditions from snow melt over the past week. The Uplands trails are also called the Scenic trails.
The conservancy says staying off the trails at this time keeps them from being damaged. It plans to reopen them as soon as possible. The Cowiche Canyon Trail and Winery Trail are currently open, along with all Snow Mountain Ranch trails.
“Thank you for staying off the trails until we open them up again…” said the Cowiche Canyon Conservancy. “We appreciate your partnership in taking care of these lands!”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.