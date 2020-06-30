CONNELL, WA - Coyote Ridge Correctional Center tested more than 1,800 individuals incarcerated and 660 staff.
Less than 1% of the employees (totaling 4 employees) and roughly 3.3% of the incarcerated population (totaling 60) have tested positive during the June 24-29 testing period.
“I’m pleased to see that at this time, it appears our mitigation strategy has helped us manage the spread of this virus. We will use this information moving forward to inform our ongoing response,” said Corrections Secretary Stephen Sinclair.
Coyote Ridge is working in partnership with the Benton-Franklin Health District, Washington Department of Health, and the Washington National Guard to provide assistance in the testing of the CRCC employees and incarcerated individuals.
To help prevent ongoing transmission at the facility moving forward, the facility will repeat staff testing every seven days until further notice.