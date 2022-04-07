RICHLAND, Wash. -
Following the recent trend of increased cougar sightings in the area, our anchor Tracci Dial spotted a coyote.
While hiking the Badger Mountain Trail in Richland, Dial saw the coyote right along the trail.
What are you supposed to do if you spot a coyote?
Dial learned that Benton County Parks should be notified. You can also call the state wildlife hotline.
The Department of Fish and Wildlife says that most of the time, coyotes are more scared of humans than we are of them. Unless it is starving, it will likely run off.
Never feed a coyote.
Do not leave small children alone where coyotes are frequently seen.
