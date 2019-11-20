KENNEWICK, WA - A coyote took a woman's small dog from her backyard Monday night.

The woman let her dog out to go to the bathroom around 11:30 p.m. The next thing she saw was an animal dragging her 7- to 10-pound dog off towards the train tracks near Highway 240. The incident was off of Tucannon Ave. and Arthur St.

The woman says she thought it was a cougar. Fish and Wildlife officers searched the area Tuesday and failed to find the dog, but found coyote tracks as well as drag marks in the ground near the scene... leading them to think it was a coyote that took the dog.

Also, a neighbor says they saw a coyote a few hours before the dog was taken.

To report any dangerous animal activity, call Fish and Wildlife or 9-1-1.