Kennewick, Wash - A craft beer festival featuring beers from Washington, Oregon, and Idaho breweries is coming to Kennewick!
This festival will be at Columbia Park on Saturday August 20th from 2 p.m. to 10 p.m.
You can get tickets online starting at $40 at www.craftbeeronthecolumbia.tucketleap.com/craftbeeronthecolumbia
You can also get tickets at the door, but they are $5 more.
Just for our viewers, we have a discount code that you can use to get money off of your tickets! Use the code NBCRIGHTNOW15 when checking out! This code is good until 10 p.m. on Sunday August 14.
The event will also have yard games, a D.J., live entertainment, swag, food, a photo booth, and much more!
