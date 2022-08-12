  • Jessica Jalal NBC Right Now News Anchor

Interview with Stef and Kyle Simmons about the Craft Beer on the Columbia Event!

Kennewick, Wash - A craft beer festival featuring beers from Washington, Oregon, and Idaho breweries is coming to Kennewick!

This festival will be at Columbia Park on Saturday August 20th from 2 p.m. to 10 p.m.

You can get tickets online starting at $40 at www.craftbeeronthecolumbia.tucketleap.com/craftbeeronthecolumbia

You can also get tickets at the door, but they are $5 more.

Just for our viewers, we have a discount code that you can use to get money off of your tickets! Use the code NBCRIGHTNOW15 when checking out! This code is good until 10 p.m. on Sunday August 14.

Craft Beer on the Columbia Festival Flyer

The event will also have yard games, a D.J., live entertainment, swag, food, a photo booth, and much more!