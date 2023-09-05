PASCO, Wash.- Pasco City Councilmember and Mayyour Pro-tem, Craig Maloney has announced his resignation.
Maloney's resignation will be effective October 2, 2023.
Maloney was elected as a City Councilmember for District #6 in 2017 and was reelected in 2021.
"My family, my wine business, and my career deserve my full attention at this stage in my life. Over the last nearly six years, Pasco has progressed incredibly far toward our shared vision of a thriving, prosperous, and modern city. We are in good hands with our amazing staff, led by our new City Manager, Adam Lincoln." said Maloney. "Pasco now needs someone else from District 6 to step up and represent our great city. I love Pasco very much and will continue to build my community in new ways."
With Maloney's resignation, the Pasco City Council has already begun the process of appointing a new representative for District #6.
