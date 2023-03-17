PENDLETON, Ore. - Country artists Crain Morgan and Clint Black will be performing at the Pendleton Round-Up and Happy Canyon Kick-Off Concert.
Black is a former Grammy-award winner with a storied country music career. His album "Killin' Time" has more than 20 million sales since it debuted in 1989. With 22 No. 1 singles, Black is the writer or co-writer of hit songs "A Better Man," "Killin Time" and "When My Ship Comes In."
The country artists has a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame and hosts the television show "Talking in Circles."
Morgan is known for wearing many hats as a country musician, TV personality, outdoorsman and Army veteran. 25 songs of his have appeared on the Billboard charts including "Bonfire," "Redneck Yacht Club" and "Almost Home."
His outdoor skills learned in the Army have carried over to his CBS show "Beyond the Edge." Morgan has a memoir set to release this fall titled "God, Family, Country."
The world-famous concert will celebrate its 113th event on September 9. Black and Morgan will open the festivities at the Happy Canyon Kick-Off Concert.
“We are so excited to have not one, but two incredible country music icons take the Happy Canyon stage to kick off a great week,” said Happy Canyon President Kenzie Hansell. “This is sure to be an outstanding concert that will appeal to so many fans.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.